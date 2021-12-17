OBC seats to be de-reserved in Maharashtra

The State Election Commission of Maharashtra would hold the elections to 106 nagar panchayats, Bhandara and Gondia zilla parishads and panchayat samitis in two phases.
This was necessitated after the Supreme Court directed the SEC on Thursday to notify 27 per cent of seats reserved for Other Backward Classes to the general category so that the poll process can be taken forward.
State Election commissioner UPS Madan on Friday said that elections to General, SC, ST seats will be held as per schedule on December 21, 2021.
Watch the latest DH videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Omicron threatens to wreak havoc across global sports
Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon
Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails
Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli
Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to
Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival
This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs