OBC seats to be de-reserved in Maharashtra

OBC seats to be de-reserved in Maharashtra

State Election commissioner said that elections to General, SC, ST seats will be held as per schedule

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 17 2021, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 18:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The State Election Commission of Maharashtra would hold the elections to 106 nagar panchayats, Bhandara and Gondia zilla parishads and panchayat samitis in two phases.

This was necessitated after the Supreme Court directed the SEC on Thursday to notify 27 per cent of seats reserved for Other Backward Classes to the general category so that the poll process can be taken forward.

State Election commissioner UPS Madan on Friday said that elections to General, SC, ST seats will be held as per schedule on December 21, 2021.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
OBCs
Reservation
Panchayat polls
Local Body Elections
Supreme Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

Omicron threatens to wreak havoc across global sports

Omicron threatens to wreak havoc across global sports

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

 