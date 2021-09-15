One of Pak-organised terror module accused from Dharavi

One of the accused in the ISI-backed terror module by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Tuesday was living in Maharashtra.

Jaan Mohammed Shaikh alias Sameer Kalia -- who was part of the “Pakistan-based terror module” is from the financial capital of Mumbai.

After the Delhi Police action, teams of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch-CID and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) swung into action and gathered more details about him.

Shaikh, a resident of Dharavi slum, stayed with his family in a small one-room tenement and worked as a driver.

His wife and two daughters were taken to the Dharavi police station and are being questioned.

Incidentally, he has links to the family of fugitive underworld don and 1993 Mumbai serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, who is a designated global terrorist.

Jaan Mohammed Shaikh was reportedly in touch with Anees Ibrahim, the younger brother of Dawood Ibrahim.

“He worked as a driver and was a quiet fellow... this news is shocking to us,” said Fayyaz, who is his friend. “I have known him for 30 to 35 years,” he said, adding that he was really surprised to hear the news.

Another neighbour said that Jaan Mohammed Shaikh was brought up in Dharavi. “His parents stayed here, they have passed away,” a lady neighbour said, adding that the couple were very good.

After the news broke out, the room is now locked.

