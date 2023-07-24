Behave responsibly while uploading WhatsApp status: HC

One should behave responsibly while uploading WhatsApp status: Bombay HC

A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes in its order on July 12 said the purpose of WhatsApp status nowadays is to convey something to your contacts.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 24 2023, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 16:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

One should behave with a sense of responsibility while communicating something to others via their WhatsApp status, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has said while refusing to quash a case against a man for posting content allegedly spreading hatred against a religious group.

A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes in its order on July 12 said the purpose of WhatsApp status nowadays is to convey something to your contacts.

People keep checking the WhatsApp status of their contacts often, it noted.

Also Read | Law panel cautions people against fraudulent WhatsApp messages, calls in its name over UCC issue

The bench dismissed the petition filed by 27-year-old Kishor Landkar, seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him for offences under the Indian Penal Code for intentionally hurting or offending religious sentiment or faith, as well as provisions of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Information Technology Act.

“WhatsApp status can be a picture or video of what you are doing, thinking or something you have seen, which disappears after 24 hours. The very purpose of WhatsApp status is to convey something to a person's contacts. It is nothing but a mode of communication with known persons,” the HC said.

“One should behave with a sense of responsibility while communicating something to others,” the court said.

The complainant's case is that in March 2023, the accused uploaded his WhatsApp status wherein he wrote a question and asked the viewers to search for the same on Google to get shocking results.

When the complainant did a Google search of the question, he noted objectionable material outraging religious feelings.

The accused claimed he had not intended to or deliberately displayed the status to outrage the feelings of any religious group, and since WhatsApp status can be seen only by those who have saved the number of the other person, he had no intention to spread hatred.

The bench in its order said the WhatsApp status uploaded by the accused instigated others to do a Google search and read what the accused person wanted them to.

The FIR prima facie discloses the accused person's deliberate and malicious intention to insult the feeling of a particular group, the court said and refused to quash the case.

“The applicant cannot shed his responsibility by saying the WhatsApp status is limited circulation. There is no justification for the applicant to display such a status,” the HC said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bombay High Court
WhatsApp
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

 