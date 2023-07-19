Over a dozen drowning incidents within a month in Mumbai

Over a dozen youths have lost their lives in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region between June and July after the onset of south-west monsoon - in what comes as a cause of concern.

Despite warnings by BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and other MMR local bodies and the Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD, people seemed to have ignored the warnings and ventured into the Arabian Sea and other water bodies.

The worst incident was reported from Juhu on June 12, when four teenaged boys drowned in the Juhu-Koliwada shores of Mumbai. The deceased were identified as Dharmesh Faujiya (16) and Shubham Bhogania (16), Manish Bhogania (12) and Jay Tajbariya (16) - and all of them were non-swimmers and trapped in the rough sea. Four of their friends were saved by locals.

The second big incident was reported on July 16 when three boys drowned in the Marve Creek in Malad. The deceased were identified as Nikhil Kayampur (13), Subham Jaiswal (12) and Ajay Harijan (12). Two of their friends were saved.

In yet another incident on July 16, Om Borade (11) lost his life after slipping and drowning in the Papadkind Dam off Virar in Palghar district. The Borade family had gone for a picnic when the incident took place.

On 5 July, Rakesh Surala (20) drowned during an outing at the Tumgareshwar waterfall near Vasai town of Palghar district.

On 7 July, two cousins - Ganesh Joshi (10) and Pankaj Joshi (15) - drowned in a quarry filled with water in Bhiwandi where they had gone for swimming.

On July 17, Aditya Pawar (17) drowned in the Upwan Lake of Thane city.