Panchganga river continues to flow above danger mark

Panchganga river continues to flow above danger mark in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Kolhapur,
  • Aug 08 2020, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 12:07 ist

The water level of the flooded Panchganga river in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra reduced to some extent on Saturday, but it is still above the danger mark, an official said.

Water level of the river at Rajaram weir (barrage), located on the outskirts of Kolhapur city, was recorded at 44.6 feet, receding by four inches since Friday evening, the official of the local disaster management cell said.

The danger mark of the river at the weir is at 43 feet, he said.

On Friday, the level of the river rose after water was discharged from Radhanagari dam in the district following heavy showers in the catchment area.

Considering the rainfall in the catchment areas and Radhanagari dam almost reaching its capacity, water is currently being released at 7,112 cusecs, the official said.

The district administration had on Friday said that over 5,000 people from 23 flood-prone villages had been evacuated.

Last year, unprecedented rainfall had wreaked havoc in western Maharashtra, especially in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, claiming over 60 lives.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Sangli
Flood

What's Brewing

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Colour-changing butterfly bred at Bannerghatta park

Colour-changing butterfly bred at Bannerghatta park

Is TikTok more of a parenting problem?

Is TikTok more of a parenting problem?

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

 