School in Maha's Thane uses robot to light candles

PM appeal: School in Mahrashtra's Thane uses robot to light candles

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Apr 06 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 22:55 ist
Representative image. (Reuters photo)

A robot bought from Sweden by a school in Maharashtra's Thane district lighted candles on Sunday night in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal in connection with the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Videos of the robot lighting candles at the premises of Sacred Heart School in Varap area of Kalyan taluka in the district went viral soon after.

"It lit nine candles as part of the PM's appeal to do so at 9pm for nine minutes. The robot was brought from Sweden. It can be programmed for many tasks and we decided to programme it so that it could light candles. We wanted to highlight a combination of science and culture," said the school's COO Albin Anthony.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 