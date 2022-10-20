Modi holds meeting with UN Secretary General in Gujarat

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General Guterres in Gujarat

Guterres will also visit Modhera, which was recently declared as the country's first 24x7 solar-powered village, and interact with women from the village

PTI
PTI, Kevadia,
  • Oct 20 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 14:58 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat on Thursday.

Officials said Modi had a long interaction with Guterres, who is on a three-day visit to India since Wednesday. PM Modi and the UN chief will later launch Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which aims at a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability.

Guterres will also visit Modhera, which was recently declared as the country's first 24x7 solar-powered village, and interact with women from the village.

Modhera, located in Gujarat's Mehsana district, also has one of the oldest sun temple.

