PM Modi to launch ropeway, hospital, farm scheme in Gujarat on October 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate three projects in Gujarat on October 24 through video conferencing from Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

The projects comprise the Girnar ropeway in Junagadh, a new hospital building in Ahmedabad and the launch of Kisan Sarvoday Yojana to provide day-time electricity to farmers, said Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim.

"The PM would launch these projects virtually from Delhi on October 24. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani would remain present at Junagadh while Deputy CM Nitin Patel will be at Ahmedabad," Mukim told PTI.

The recently completed ropeway on Mount Girnar near Junagadh city of Saurashtra region covers a distance of 2.13 kilometres from the foot to the peak where the temple of Maa Amba is situated.

"The ropeway can ferry 800 passengers per hour. The project was originally conceived over two decades ago and was recently completed at a cost of Rs 130 crore. Each passenger trolley will take around eight minutes to cover the distance of 2.13 kilometres," an official release said.

The second project, the Kisan Sarvoday Yojana, aims at providing electricity to farmers during the day for agriculture, said state Energy minister Saurabh Patel.

At present, the department has created 153 groups of farmers having agriculture connections, with half the groups getting electricity during night and the other half during day, he said.

"Under this project, which would completed in around three years, we will provide electricity to all of them during the day," said Patel.

Prime Minister Modi will also commission an 800-bed facility of U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre (UNMICRC), popularly known as UN Mehta Heart Hospital, said officials.

The UNMICRC is a grant-in-aid autonomous institute promoted by the Government of Gujarat as a public trust.