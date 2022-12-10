PM Modi to lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 75,000 cr in Maharashtra on December 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects to the tune of a whopping Rs 75,000 crore in Maharashtra on December 11. This includes the inauguration of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, the biggest expressway of India which connects Mumbai to Nagpur.

The 701-km expressway -- being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore -- is one of India's longest expressways passing through Maharashtra’s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik. The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in the development of about 24 districts of the state including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra.

Espousing Prime Minister’s vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti, the Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist locations like Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, etc. Samruddhi Mahamarg will be a game-changer in providing a major boost to economic development of Maharashtra.

During his visit to Nagpur, Modi would go to Nagpur railway station where he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express which would run between Nagpur and Bilaspur.

At the public function in Nagpur, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station, to be redeveloped at a cost of about Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore respectively.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the Government Maintenance Depot, Ajni (Nagpur) and Kohli-Narkher section of Nagpur- Itarsi third line project to the nation. These projects have been developed at a cost of about Rs 110 crore and about Rs 450 crore respectively.

In yet another step that will revolutionise urban mobility, the Prime Minister will dedicate ‘Nagpur Metro Phase I’ to the nation. He will flag off two metro trains -- from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) -- at Khapri Metro Station. The Phase I of the Nagpur Metro is developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,650 crore. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase- II, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6,700 crore.

The Prime Minister's commitment to strengthen health infrastructure across the country will be strengthened through the dedication of AIIMS Nagpur to the nation. The hospital's foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister in July 2017. The hospital has been established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

AIIMS Nagpur, being developed at a cost of more than Rs 1575 crore, is a hospital with state-of-the-art facilities, with OPD, IPD and diagnostic services, operation theatres and 38 departments covering all major speciality and superspeciality subjects of medical science. The hospital provides modern healthcare facilities to the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and is a boon to the surrounding tribal areas of Gadchiroli, Gondia and Melghat.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the project for pollution abatement of river Nag at Nagpur. The project -- under National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) -- will be operationalised at a cost of more than Rs 1925 crore.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Chandrapur to the Nation. The institute aims to develop skilled human resources to meet requirements of the polymer and allied industries.