Police detain former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis during OBC reservation protests

Police detain Fadnavis during OBC reservation protests

The Maharashtra unit of the BJP on Saturday held 'chakka jam' protest across the state

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 26 2021, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 13:54 ist
Maharashtra opposition leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has been detained during a protest held by BJP workers in support of Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation, according to news agency ANI.

The Maharashtra unit of the BJP on Saturday held 'chakka jam' protest across the state to press for its demand of restoring reservation for the OBC in local governing bodies.

The party had earlier announced that it would hold agitation at 1,000 locations across the state.

Fadnavis participated in the protest in his home district Nagpur, while Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar took part in the agitation in Thane, due to which the road connecting the city with Mumbai got blocked for some time.

 

Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra
OBC
BJP

