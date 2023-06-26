Maharashtra: Police rescue 50 cows crammed and tied

Police rescue 50 cows found crammed into few rooms and tied in Maharashtra

The police rescued the cows on Saturday after conducting a raid at the premises located at an isolated place in Raye village of Bhiwandi tehsil

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 26 2023, 06:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 06:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have rescued 50 cows that were found tied and crammed into a few rooms at a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, and arrested one person on the charge of smuggling these animals, an official said on Sunday.

The police rescued the cows on Saturday after conducting a raid at the premises located at an isolated place in Raye village of Bhiwandi tehsil, he said. "Acting on a tip-off, the Bhiwandi taluka police raided the premises and rescued the cows which were tied and crammed into a few rooms.

Also Read | Youth transporting cattle beaten to death by ‘gau rakshaks’ in Maharashtra's Nashik

A big team of local police as well as personnel of the State Reserve Police took part in the operation," the official said. The police arrested one person for allegedly smuggling the cows and holding them captive, inspector Jitendra Thakur said. A probe is on to know if the accused planned to slaughter the cows, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
Thane

Related videos

What's Brewing

Isro’s training programme open to more students

Isro’s training programme open to more students

No room for elephants

No room for elephants

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

 