Political parties demand ban on book on Maharashtra

A new controversy has erupted with political parties and organisations demanding a ban on a new book on Maharashtra penned by veteran journalist, writer and commentator Girish Kuber.

The book – ‘Renaissance State: The Unwritten Story of the Making of Maharashtra’ was released on May 6.

The book equates legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Peshwa Baji Rao at one place.

“If anyone in history who matches up to Shivaji, it is Peshwa Baji Rao. He was one of Maharashtra’s greatest generals and can be compared with the likes of Napoleon Bonaparte or the Duke of Wellington. In his short life of less than 40 years, Baji Rao fought as many as forty-one battles and won them all... it is unfortunate that the lion-hearted Baji Rao is identified today more with his escapades with Mastani than his valour and statesmanship,” Kuber has written.

The book also suggests that it was Shivaji’s son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who killed his step-mother Sorayabai.

“Finally, Sambaji put an end to the succession issue by killing Sorayabai along with those loyal to her, some of whom had been prominent members of Shivaji’s Ashta Pradhan Mandal. The bloodshed also took away an invaluable talent pool that Shivaji had groomed. Later, Sambaji would pay a heavy price for it,” the book states.

Leading the charge against the book is Sambhaji Chhatrapati, the 13th descendent of Shivaji Maharaj, who is a President-nominated Rajya Sabha MP.

In a letter to CEO and Editor, Harper Collins Publishers India, Sambhaji Chhatrapati demanded that they should withdraw copies of the book from the market.

Besides, he appealed to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra to pay attention to the sensitive issue and take appropriate legal action as early as possible.

“The contribution of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is well known to the nation. Some imposter writers are doing this to gain publicity. The whole writing is referenceless, this is an act of repugnance… the book should be permanently banned in Maharashtra and across India,” he said.

The opposition BJP and the ruling parties NCP and Congress have demanded a ban on the book.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar demanded a ban on the book and called for an apology from Kuber.

“Kuber has written objectionable content against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” he said.

NCP MLC Amol Mitkari too demanded a ban on the book. “He has written objectionable things against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj…what does he want to prove by equating Shivaji Maharaj with Baji Rao,” he said.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that the book has hurt the sentiments of the people of the state. “If writing such things to boost the sale of the book, then it is far more serious,” he said.