Sawant pays tributes to Parrikar on death anniversary

Pramod Sawant pays tributes to former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar on his death anniversary

BJP MLA Vishwajit Rane said Goa still misses Parrikar and the development seen in the coastal state is because of him

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Mar 17 2022, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 15:27 ist
BJP leader Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI Photo

Goa's caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other leaders paid tributes to former state CM Manohar Parrikar on his death anniversary on Thursday.

Senior BJP leader Parrikar died on March 17, 2019, after battling cancer.

“Bhai (Parrikar) was a source of inspiration, someone I could always look up to,” Sawant told reporters after paying floral tributes at Parrikar's memorial at Miramar beach near Panaji.

“He did not only bring me into the political arena but guided me time and again on serving the people with sincerity and impeccable integrity,” he said.

BJP MLA Vishwajit Rane said Goa still misses Parrikar and the development seen in the coastal state is because of him.

Manohar Parrikar's elder son Utpal Parrikar was among various leaders who arrived at Miramar to pay homage to the former CM.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Manohar Parrikar
India News
Goa
Pramod Sawant

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World

In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World

Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021

Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021

'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama

'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama

Reminiscing those hostel days

Reminiscing those hostel days

You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account

You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account

DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about

DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about

World far short of climate goals, states new study

World far short of climate goals, states new study

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

 