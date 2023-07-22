Prohibitory orders imposed in landslide-hit Raigad

Prohibitory orders imposed in landslide-hit Raigad in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 22 2023, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 22:27 ist
NDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation after a landslide at Irshalwadi village in Raigad district. Credit: PTI Photo

The administration in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Saturday imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Irshalwadi, where 27 people died in a landslide.

The order issued by sub-divisional officer Karjat Ajit Nairali prohibits the movement of people other than those related to relief and rescue works and tourists and trekkers.

The prohibitory orders will be effective from July 23 till August 6, it stated.

Also Read | Death toll in landslide at Maharashtra village climbs to 26; search ops on

The death toll in the landslide at Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra's Raigad district mounted to 27 on Saturday, the third day of the search and rescue operation, while 81 persons are yet to be traced, an NDRF official said.

As per the order, the undetected bodies and animals are decomposing, and foul smell is spreading to the entire area.

Constant rains, strong winds, and the menace of mosquitos adversely affect the work of search for the bodies, and the route has become marshy and there is a fear of another landslide in the region, it stated.

Considering these factors, the movement of citizens and others who are not connected with the rescue and relief work is prohibited, the order stated.

Talking to PTI, Revenue Divisional Commissioner of Raigad Sandesh Shirke said there were 11 orphaned children and some more are returning from ashram schools gradually on finding out about the tragedy.

The revenue team has been assessing the land lost in the tragedy and a proposal to allot land to affected persons will be forwarded to the concerned authorities, he said.

A special camp will be held to issue various certificates and documents, including Aadhaar cards, to villagers who have lost the same in the landslide, the official added.

