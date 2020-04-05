Pune: Samples of two dead persons found coronavirus positive

Pune: Samples of two dead persons found virus positive

Samples of a 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man who died here in Maharashtra on Saturday have come out positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

The woman, who had some co-morbid conditions,was recently discharged from Pune's Naidu hospital after she tested negative for coronavirus there.

"On Saturday early morning, the woman was brought to the Sassoon Hospital where she was declared brought dead. After realising that she had gone to Naidu Hospital where she tested negative for coronavirus, we took fresh samples and sent them for tests which came out positive," Sassoon Hospital's Dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale said.

Besides, a man who was admitted to the Sassoon Hospital also died on Saturday.

"His samples were sent for testing. The results came out positive late Saturday evening. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension," Dr Chandanwale said.

