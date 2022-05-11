Raj Thackeray receives threatening letter, MNS warns of ‘Maharashtra burning’ if party chief harmed

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bala Nandgaonkar warned of state-wide repercussions if their party chief Raj Thackeray was harmed. Nandgaonkar announced this after his office received a letter that threatened Raj Thackeray.

“The home minister said he will talk to the police commissioner. Now they will take whatever action that is necessary. But if even the slightest harm comes to Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra will burn. The state government has to take note of this,” Nandgaonkar told reporters (please confirm if it was actually caught by any media gathering) on Wednesday, after he met state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil to apprise latter of the situation.

Nandgaonkar, a close aide to Thackeray, said on Wednesday amid threatening letters received by his office.

Nandgaonkar, who was also a Minister of State for Home in the erstwhile Shiv Sena-BJP government, said Walse-Patil spoke to Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey. Nandgaonkar was assured there would be an appropriate investigation. He said MNS have sought security for Thackeray and his family. “The Centre and Maharashtra government, both, should take note of it,” he remarked.

According to Nandgaonkar, they received the threatening letter in the light of the ongoing loudspeaker row. Thackeray had given the state government an ultimatum to get all loudspeakers removed from mosques in the state by May 4.