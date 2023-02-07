Rakhi Sawant's husband held over assault charges

Rakhi Sawant's husband held after actor levels assault charges

She also claimed Adil was to blame for her mother's death

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 07 2023, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 18:50 ist
Rakhi Sawant said her husband had broken up with her and was living with supposed girlfriend Tanu. Credit: Twitter/AdvAshutoshBJP

Television actress Rakhi Sawant's husband, Adil Khan Durrani has been arrested with regard to the assault charges in addition to other allegations pressed by Rakhi.

Rakhi was recently spotted visiting the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai, registering a case against her husband. Soon after the filing of the FIR, Adil was arrested from his house, as per media reports.

She has accused him of failing to pay for her mother Jaya Bheda's care. She also claimed Adil was to blame for her mother's death. Other charges levelled by Rakhi against Adil are torture, stealing money from her, and exploitation.

Rakhi said in the audio statement, accessed by paparazzi Varinder Chawla, "He got arrested because I filed an FIR against him. This is no drama. He spoiled my life. He thrashed me. He took away my money."

The actress further stated that Adil informed her that he had broken up with her and was now living with his supposed girlfriend Tanu.

