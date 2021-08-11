Rape accused stripped, ragged in Goa prison; probe ordered

Rape accused stripped, ragged in Goa prison

Prison official said that that the central jail superintendent has been directed to submit a report within 24 hours

IANS
IANS, Panaji,
  • Aug 11 2021, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 18:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A day after a video showing three rape accused being forced to do sit-ups in the nude at the Aguada central jail in North Goa, prison authorities on Wednesday directed a probe into the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Inspector General of Prisons, Goa, Venancio Furtado, said that that the central jail superintendent has been directed to submit a report within 24 hours.
"I have asked the jail superintendent to submit the inquiry report within 24 hours. If other inmates are found to be involved, we will take action as per the prison rules," Furtado told reporters.

Terming the incident as deplorable, Furtado said, "A message needs to go that such incidents will not be tolerated," adding that the enquiry would also probe whether such "ragging" rituals are common in the prison complex.

The three accused were arrested last month in connection with the alleged rape of three persons at Colva beach in South Goa.

In the video, the three naked inmates can be seen made to do sit-ups, while other other inmates can be heard cheering in the backdrop.

In all, four persons, namely Asif Hateli, 21, Rajesh Mane, 33, Gajanand Chinchankar, 31, and Nitin Yabbal, 19, have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape incident.

Goa
Prison
Ragging

