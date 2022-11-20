Regional cinema has gone international post pandemic: Anurag Thakur at IFFI inaugural

Regional cinema has gone international post pandemic, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Sunday, while adding that the central government was keen on making India a global destination for film production.

Speaking to reporters before the inauguration of the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Thakur also said that films, especially regional cinema could take Indian culture across the globe.

“We have seen the pandemic time and coming out of that, now large numbers are witnessing IFFI. Through this regional cinemas are going internationally,” Thakur said.

Commenting on the festival, Thakur said: “We got an opportunity to bring global films to IFFI. The Film Bazaar in IFFI is superb. It is international standard and international films are brought here, even regional films of India are taken to international level through IFFI. Indian art and culture will be taken globally by this way".

Later at the inaugural ceremony Thakuar said that India would emerge as a global hub for co-production, post production, film shoots and film-related technology. “International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has become a platform for film directors from all over the world to showcase their work. I am sure, India will become a hub for co-production, post-production, film shooting and also for the technology partners," the Union Minister said.

Around 280 films from nearly eighty countries are expected to be screened at the nine-day event, with 'Alma and Oskar' an Australian film opening the festival, while Polish film 'Perfect Number' has been selected as the event's closing film. Eight French films are also expected to be screened as part of the country 'Spotlight' package.

Noted Spanish director Carlos Saura was also felicitated with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award at the opening ceremony in Panaji.

Nearly 6,000 delegates have registered with the festival authorities so far.