Row erupts over renaming Mumbai sports arena after Tipu Sutan

A major political row has surfaced in Mumbai over the renaming of a sports complex after the controversial 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan, the Tiger of Mysore, who won several wars in South India.

While the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi seems to be divided over the issue, the Sangh-parivar and BJP has launched a vehement campaign against giving the name of Tipu Sultan to the sports arena located in the Malad suburbs of Mumbai.

Over the last few days, workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have been protesting against the development.

Subsequently, the BJP joined in and questioned the Maharashtra government - which has Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress as partners, and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has governed Mumbai for quarter of a century.

The maidan is located in the constituency of state textiles and ports minister Aslam Shaikh.

“This Tipu Sultan who has committed atrocities against Hindus cannot be our hero. The decision to rename the sports complex after Tipu Sultan should be withdrawn,” leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said.

On Wednesday, several Sangh-parivar workers undertook protests near the sports complex. However, they were detained by police.

“This definitely is with an intention of ruining the peace of our Mumbai and could have been avoided. Our Maharashtra is a Sant Bhoomi and naming a project in the name of a brutal, barbaric anti-Hindu is condemnable,” VHP spokesperson Shriraj Nair said.

Shaikh said that the renaming was done when the BJP shared power with the Shiv Sena in the BMC. "BJP is just politicising this issue. When they were in politics, many such gardens, roads were given the name of Tipu Sultan. Why do they have problems now?" he asked.

Shiv Sena leader and state environment, tourism and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray, however, stayed away from commenting on the issue.

