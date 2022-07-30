Sangli burst into celebrations as India gets first medal

The Sangli district of Maharashtra burst with joy as India bagged the first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham.

Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar, who comes from a humble family of Sangli, won a silver medal for India in the 55-kg weight category.

The 21-year-old Sanket’s family runs a pan shop and a tea-snacks stall in the Sangli district.

“It is a big achievement,” said Mahadev Sargar, his father.

“We are very happy,” said his mother Rajeshwari, his mother.

They said that they had always encouraged their children and their performances proved it.

Sanket’s 16-year-old sister Kajol Sargar had won the gold medal in weightlifting at the 4th Khelo India Gold Games in Haryana, becoming the first gold medalist in the sporting event in 2021.

Sanket took his initial training from Nana Sinhasane and later his son Mayur Sinhasane.