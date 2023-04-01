Sanjay Raut gets death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatens to kill Sanjay Raut

Not taking chances, Raut informed the Mumbai Police Commissioner and a probe is underway

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 01 2023, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 11:54 ist
Sanjay Raut. Credit: IANS Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut has received a death threat allegedly in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to party officials, Raut received a WhatsApp message on his mobile late on Friday night on the alleged threat.

The message warned that whenever Raut is seen in New Delhi, he would be shot dead with an AK-47 rifle.

Read | Shinde assures probe into Sanjay Raut's 'threat to life' allegation; says inquiry will check whether it's 'stunt'

Not taking chances, Raut informed the Mumbai Police Commissioner and a probe is underway.

Earlier, he had written to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the threats to his life.

On Saturday, Sena (UBT) Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve said that the present state government had removed Raut's security, and urged that the threats must be taken seriously.

It maybe recalled that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had also got death threats recently from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang or his henchmen.

