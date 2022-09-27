Which faction 'real' Shiv Sena? SC allows EC to decide

SC allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being real Shiv Sena

'We direct that there would be no stay of the proceedings before the Election Commission,' the bench said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 27 2022, 17:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 17:34 ist

The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed the Election Commission to go ahead with the hearing of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group's plea seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena and allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it.

Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading a constitution bench, rejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeking to restrain the EC from deciding the Shinde group's claim over the “original" Shiv Sena.

“We direct that there would be no stay of the proceedings before the Election Commission,” the bench also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Eknath Shinde
Election Commission
Supreme Court
India News
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death for spelling error

UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death for spelling error

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

No time to be making enemies

No time to be making enemies

 