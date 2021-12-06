SC hints at CBI probe of criminal cases against Param Bir Singh

The Supreme Court on Monday hinted at transferring the probe against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, after his letter claiming Rs 100-crore extortion charges against then Maharashtra home minister caused a stir, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It directed the state police to continue its probe for now, but restrained it from filing a charge sheet against the officer. A bench presided over by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said the court was, prima facie, of the view that the probe against Singh can be handed over by to the CBI.

As the Maharashtra state counsel opposed the plea by Singh, the bench, also comprising Justice MM Sundresh, pointed out that it was considering the issue from the point of likelihood of bias against him in the cases registered by the state police.

The CBI, for its part, said it had no problem in taking over the investigation into criminal cases against Singh. It had already been entrusted to probe charges against then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The court granted the CBI one week to file a written response in the matter. The bench also directed that the order, granting interim protection from arrest to Singh, would continue. An officer of the 1988-batch of the Indian Police Service, Singh was granted protection from arrest on November 22.

It fixed the matter for further hearing on January 11, 2022.

Singh had approached the top court against the September 16 order of the Bombay High Court, which directed him to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal, though it did not have any power to order the CBI probe.