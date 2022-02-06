Sea of humanity floods as Lata Didi’s last journey begins

A sea of humanity flooded the streets to witness the final journey of Lata Mangeshkar and pay tributes to the 'melody queen'.

Her body was wrapped in the national tricolour and taken in a cortege from her Prabhu Kunj residence at Pedder Road to the Shivaji Park at Dadar. Police and armed forces played the band.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mumbai’s 'who’s who' would be present at the funeral.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the administration to give her a state funeral.

Mangeshkar, 92, passed away in Mumbai at 08:12 am on Sunday because of multi-organ failure after 28 days of hospitalisation at the Breach Candy Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, according to Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her.

From the Breach Candy Hospital, her mortal remains were carried to the Mangeshkar household where several leading personalities paid tributes to her.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Debasish Chakrabarty, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale have finalised necessary arrangements.

