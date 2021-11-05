Self-proclaimed godman held for duping women; over 300 gm gold recovered from him

Police have arrested a self-proclaimed godman from Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly cheating several people, especially women, on the pretext of removing evil spirits from them, an official said on Friday.

The action was taken by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, in which the police also recovered over 300 grams of gold from him, which he had collected from different victims, he said.

"Between October 18 and 22, the accused, Noor Azizullah Salmani, 32, a resident of Mira Road of Thane district, had offered to remove evil spirits from several women residents of Manickpur in Vasai. He took money and ornaments from them, but ran away after that," Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone II) of the MBVV police Sanjay Patil said.

Thereafter, the victims approached the police and an offence was registered against him with the Manickpur police station based on their complaints, he said. He was later traced and arrested.

During his interrogation, it came to light that he had duped several people in Vasai, Virar, Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Vapi of Gujarat over the last four years in a similar manner, Patil added.

Police also recovered over 301 grams of gold worth Rs 12.05 lakh from him, which he had taken from the victims, he said, adding that further probe was on.

