Mumbai Congress leader Annie Shekhar passes away at 84

Senior Mumbai Congress leader Annie Shekhar passes away at 84

Shekhar was a popular leader in the Mumbai unit of the Congress and served it in different capacities for 45 years

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 02 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 22:14 ist
Annie Shekhar. Credit: Twitter/@annieshekhar

Senior Mumbai Congress leader Annie Shekhar passed away on Sunday after prolonged illness.

Shekhar, who represented the Colaba area of south Mumbai as corporator and legislator for two terms each, was 84. She is survived by two sons, a daughter, their spouses and grandchildren, a family member said.

She was a popular leader in the Mumbai unit of the Congress and served it in different capacities for 45 years. A major contribution associated with her were 'study centres', like the one near Cooperage Ground, that are open all 24 hours of the day for poor children to assemble and study.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Mumbai
India News
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Medical clownselors bring smiles to pediatric patients

Medical clownselors bring smiles to pediatric patients

CBI makes social media debut

CBI makes social media debut

Not 'hello', say 'Vande Mataram' on calls: Shinde govt

Not 'hello', say 'Vande Mataram' on calls: Shinde govt

Vatican to Burj Khalifa: Quirky Durga Puja pandals

Vatican to Burj Khalifa: Quirky Durga Puja pandals

With drained battery, India's Mars Orbiter bids adieu

With drained battery, India's Mars Orbiter bids adieu

Politicians pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Politicians pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

 