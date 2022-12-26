Sheezan cheated on my daughter, should not be spared: Tunisha's mother

Deceased TV actor Tunisha Sharma's mother on Monday revealed that Sheezan Khan, accused for abetment of suicide in the case, had cheated on her and broke his promise to marry her. Vanita, the mother, urged police not to spare him.

"He (Sheezan) had involvement with another girl, while he was in a relationship with Tunisha," adding "He used her for three-four months", She said as per ANI.

Sheezan had broken up with Tunisha 15 days before she committed suicide. The police said that following the separation she'd gone into depression and is said to have been under immense stress.

While in custody, Sheezan told the police that the repercussions of the Shraddha Walkar case drove his decision since the two were from different communities and there was also a substantial age gap between them. During the interrogation, Sheezan also said that Tunisha had tried to commit suicide in an earlier instance but he'd saved her. "Tunisha had recently tried to commit suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha's mother to take special care of her", ANI reported police sources saying.

No suicide note was found, but the police are collecting forensic evidence and have sent both Tunisha and Sheezan's phones so communication between the two can be examined.

Meanwhile, the BJP has called for an investigation into the 'love jihad' angle, despite cops saying there is no evidence to support the same.

Tunisha's uncle, in a statement, said, "Family members are in shock after this incident. Tunisha used to live with her mother in the Indraprastha building on Meera Road. She used to bear all the expenses of the family, but now she is no more. Whoever is the accused should be punished."