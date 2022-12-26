Shraddha Walkar murder forced break-up: Sheezan to cops

Amid the ongoing investigation into television actor Tunisha Sharma's death, the main accused — her former boyfriend Sheezan Khan — has reportedly told the police that he decided to end his relationship with her after the Mehrauli murder case came to light.

According to news agency ANI, Khan told the cops that he had become "so disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar" that he ended his relationship with the 20-year-old who took her own life on December 24.

Khan, who is in police custody, also reportedly told the cops that his belonging to different religious community stood in the way of their relationship, as did their age gap.

The 28-year-old further told the police that Tunisha had attempted suicide a "few days" before her death, and that he had saved her then and instructed her mother to take "special care" of the young actor.

As per available information, Tunisha and Sheezan broke up a fortnight before the 20-year-old ended her life.

Following her death, Khan was arrested for abetment to suicide and was remanded to police custody for four days by a Mumbai court.