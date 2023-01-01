Shinde-faction Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar alleges 'plot' against him

Six months after the political revolt in Maharashtra, fissures have surfaced within the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, who was under the scanner and fire of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, has openly expressed his displeasure about some leaders in his party "plotting" against him.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court issued a notice to Sattar for ordering 'regularisation' of the possession of land reserved for public 'gairan' (grazing) - measuring 37 acres - in favour of a private person in Washim.

Sattar had also been targeted by the MVA in connection with Teacher Eligibility Test scam and collection of money, besides forcing agriculture department officials to sell entry passes for the Sillod agriculture festival and exhibition, which he organises in Aurangabad every year.

However, Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have ruled out his resignation.

Sattar is a senior politician from Marathwada region and is an MLA from Sillod in Aurangabad district.

“Some people are trying to defame me and they may be from my party (Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena). How can a discussion that took place in the Chief Minister’s residence be leaked? Someone from our party is leaking news. This is being done by those who did not get a ministerial post,” he claimed.

“One meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s residence but the information leaked,” he claimed.

On Sunday, Shinde visited his constituency for the festival.

BSS spokesperson and Education and Marathi Language Minister Deepak Kesarkar said: “If anything has happened, it would be addressed internally. The Chief Minister would take cognisance of it. All these issues should be settled internally and not publicly.”