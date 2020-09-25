Shiv Sena feels Sushant Singh Rajput issue would be politicised in Bihar polls

Hours after the Election Commission declared elections for Bihar, the Shiv Sena on Friday felt that the Sushant Singh Rajput case would be politicised during the polls.

"The government did not have development or governance issues to speak on,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member said.

He was responding to questions about whether Sushant Singh Rajput’s death would be politicised during the Bihar elections.

"What has happened to the CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case,” Raut wanted to know.

He pointed out that Bihar’s Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey has resigned and is set to contest the elections.

When asked about the proposed Filmcity in Uttar Pradesh, Raut said, “It's a good proposal. Uttar Pradesh is an important state in the country and the entertainment business offers employment opportunities."

Raut, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that Filmcities should come up in all states. "With the abrogation of Article 370, a Filmcity should also be set up in Kashmir valley,” he said.

On the declaration of elections, he said: “The Covid-19 pandemic had given rise to an unprecedented situation in the country….is the situation right to conduct polls?”