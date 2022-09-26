Shiv Sena fight intensifies ahead of Dussehra rally

Maharashtra politics is likley to take a new course on Vijayadashami with the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena’s two rival factions holding parallel Dussehra rallies.

While the “original” Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray has branded the rebels as traitors, the “real” Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde -- who has the full backing of BJP -- is cobbling up support.

The run-up during the Navratri ahead of Dussehra rally on October 5, is going to be important as both the sides would be engaged in a massive outreach programme.

While Uddhav will address the rally at the historic Shivaji Park, Shinde will address his group from the Bandra-Kurla Complex Ground.

"The mega rallies would set the tone for the local bodies polls in Maharashtra including elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation,” said veteran political observer and analyst Prakash Akolkar.

The BMC, which has been controlled by the Shiv Sena for close to quarter of a century, is considered the lifeblood of Shiv Sena.

During Krishna Janamastami-Dahi Handi and Ganeshutsav, the Shinde group carried out a massive interaction programme with the Chief Minister and rebels visiting pandals and homes of people and would repeat the same during Navratri.

On the other hand, Uddhav’s son and former minister Aaditya Thackeray had undertaken a state-wide tour during which he had addressed rallies in constituencies where lawmakers had switched sides.

The biggest plus is that Uddhav is the son of late Balasaheb, who founded the Shiv Sena 56 years ago, but he faces the biggest challenge of keeping the rank and file together.

On the other hand, Shinde has got support of the people and has the backing of BJP, but he does not have a Thackeray surname. He, however, swears by the ideals of Balasaheb and late ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe, the firebrand leader and his mentor.

It's now three months since the rebellion and the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the political discourse ahead is going to be fierce.