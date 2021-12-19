Shivaji Maharaj's descendants express anguish over desecration of statue in Bengaluru

Amid sharp reactions from Maharashtra over the desecration of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Bengaluru, the two descendants of the legendary Maratha warrior have expressed anguish over the act and sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two 13th descendants of Shivaji Maharaj — Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale of Satara and Sambhaji Chhatrapati of Kolhapur — have expressed deep concern over the incident and called for severe action against the culprits.

Both are Rajya Sabha members and have urged PM Modi, Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to look into the issue.

“The entire country is saddened with the incident and the reactions are visible. There should be strong action against the culprits,” said Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale.

“The desecration of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Bengaluru is highly condemnable. Let’s not forget that the initial development of Bengaluru happened during Shahajiraje’s rule. The Government at the Centre and Karnataka state should take serious action against the culprits,” said Sambhaji Chhatrapati.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government and opposition BJP have also condemned the incident saying that Shivaji Maharaj is a deity of not only Maharashtra but of the entire country, and any disrespect and insult to the founder of the Maratha empire will not be tolerated by the people of the state.

