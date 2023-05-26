Spirituality is soft power of India: Yoga guru Ramdev

Spirituality is soft power of India, says yoga guru Ramdev

Ramdev appealed to the Goa tourism department to introduce yoga and meditation programmes at hotels for holidayers

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • May 26 2023, 10:30 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 10:30 ist
Baba Ramdev. Credit: PTI Photo

Yoga guru Ramdev has called spirituality as the "soft power" of India, and said that yoga offers a solution to problems like stress and anxiety that people across the world are experiencing now. He appealed to the Goa tourism department to introduce yoga and meditation programmes at hotels for holidayers.

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday met Ramdev at Haridwar as a part of the initiative taken by Goa and Uttarakhand governments to carry forward the Centre's 'Dekho Apna Desh' programme, which aims to encourage citizens to witness and experience the rich heritage and diverse culture of the country.

The governments of Goa and Uttarakhand signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote wellness tourism. Following the meeting between Khaunte and Ramdev, the state tourism department released a video in which the yoga guru said that the MoU between Goa and Uttarakhand will go a long way in giving recognition to both the states at the international level.

"The current century is of science and spirituality. India's soft power is its spirituality that is being practised in the country for centuries," he said.

Ramdev suggested the Goa tourism department to ensure that hotels in the state have one room dedicated to yoga and meditation so that tourists not only enjoy during their stay, but also find peace of mind.

The tourism department can also create space for yoga, wellness and panchkarma sessions, he said. "The world is going through stress and anxiety. But yoga and meditation can offer solution to these problems," Ramdev said.

