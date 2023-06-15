Student raped on Mumbai local train, suspect held

A 20-year-old student was allegedly raped by a coolie on a Mumbai suburban train, sparking a debate on women's safety.
The victim was on her way to the satellite township of Navi Mumbai; she was helped by a co-passenger lodge a complaint.
The CSMT-Panvel train - of Central Railway's Harbour Line - started at 7:27 am on Wednesday.
The suspect, Nawaz Karim (40), has been caught by joint teams of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).
The accused was captured on CCTV cameras.
“The incident of a person getting into the women's compartment and sexually assaulting a young woman in a moving local train in Mumbai is a very disturbing and heinous act. The issue of women's safety in public transport has come up once again. The investigating agencies must take strict action against the accused and set a warning for all those who indulge in acts like these,” NCP Working President Praful Patel said.
