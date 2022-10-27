Technical problem delays local train services in Mumbai

Technical problem delays local train services in Mumbai suburbs

The Central Railway ferries nearly 40 lakh commuters everyday

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Oct 27 2022, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 14:06 ist
The local train services on the Ambarnath-Karjat section were delayed, it said. "Technical problem in S3 local attended by staff and train re-started at 7.50 am," the CR said in another tweet. Credit: AFP Photo

Local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai and its suburbs, were delayed on Thursday morning due to a technical issue, the Central Railway (CR) said. The problem was later rectified, it said.

There was a technical problem in the S-3 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Karjat local between Ambarnath and Badlapur (in Thane district) on the down line, the CR said in a tweet.

The local train services on the Ambarnath-Karjat section were delayed, it said. "Technical problem in S3 local attended by staff and train re-started at 7.50 am," the CR said in another tweet.

The Central Railway ferries nearly 40 lakh commuters everyday. It operates more than 1,800 suburban services on its various routes, including the Main Line (CSMT to Kasara/Khopoli), Harbour Line (CSMT to Goregoan/Panvel), Trans-Harbour Line (Vashi-Thane/Panvel) and Bamandongri-Belapur/Seawood line. 

local train
Mumbai
India News

