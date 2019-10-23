Tehelka rape trial adjourned on medical grounds

The ongoing rape trial against investigative journalist Tarun Tejpal was adjourned on Wednesday to November 11 on medical grounds, because his lawyer Shrikant Shivde was scheduled to undergo eye surgery.

Additional District and Sessions judge Kshama Joshi posted the cross-examination of the victim for four days, starting from November 11.

While the cross-examination is being conducted in-camera, sources said, that Shivde had recently undergone a bypass procedure and had informed the Court that he was due for an eye surgery later on Wednesday, after which Joshi adjourned the hearing in consultation with the prosecution lawyers.

Over the last two days, the victim was being cross-examined by the defence lawyers.

In 2013, Tejpal was accused of allegedly raping a colleague at a five-star resort in North Goa. He was subsequently charge-sheeted under sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (criminal assault), of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier this year, Tejpal had approached the Supreme Court, seeking quashing of the charges framed against him by the trial court. In its order in August, the apex court had disposed Tejpal’s petition, while directing the Goa court to complete the trial within six months.