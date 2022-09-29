Tembhi Naka comes in focus in Shiv Sena factions fight

The Tembhi Naka locality in Thane city has come into focus amid the “real” Shiv Sena vs “original” Shiv Sena fight in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena ‘shakha’ at Tembhi Naka was the bastion of late ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe, the mentor of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The office is now known as Anand Math.

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi would perform ‘aarti’ of Goddess at the pandal at Tembhi Naka coinciding with the Navratri festivities on Thursday.

She would be accompanied by Thane MP Rajan Vichare, who is loyal to the Thackeray family.

After Dussehra, Uddhav is also expected to launch his state-wide tour from Tembhi Naka.