Ten new suspected cases of coronavirus in Nashik

As many as 10 new coronavirus suspects were admitted to the district civil hospital here in Maharashtra on Thursday, hospital sources said.
All of them are Nashik citizens who had gone abroad and got admitted to the hospital after complaining of throat pain, cough or breathlessness, the sources said.
Meanwhile, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Nashik Saraf Association has decided to keep all jewellery shops in the city closed on March 20 and 21.
The famous Lord Kalaram temple in the city has also been closed for devotees
