Thane Flamingo Sanctuary proposed to be first Ramsar site from MMR

If all goes according to plans, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will soon get its first Ramsar site. The State Mangrove Cell has proposed the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS) as a Ramsar site as it is a wetland of international importance.

A Ramsar site is a wetland area designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, an intergovernmental environmental treaty that provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources.

The move was announced by Virendra Tiwari, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Mangrove Cell. “A proposal to declare Thane creek as a Ramsar site has been submitted and we are working on it with the Maharashtra Environment department,” he said.

The Mangrove Cell is waiting for its approval by the State Wetland Authority, headed by the Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and closely working with the environment department for speedy approval. “Following this, it can be sent to the central government,” said Tiwari.

This was announced during the fourth Climate Resilient Maharashtra Townhall organised by Climate Voices, a collective of three organisations Purpose, Asar and Climate Trends along with the Maharashtra Environment and Climate Change Department’s Majhi Vasundhara initiative on Monday, which is observed as International Day for Conservation of Mangroves globally.

The TCFC, spread across 1,690.5 hectares, will be the first Ramsar Wetland in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) when the proposal is cleared.

According to a BNHS report, the Thane creek, which comprises 12 true mangrove species and 39 associate mangrove species, ranks amongst the most important bird habitats in the region and is an interesting dividing line between the Mumbai and Mumbai suburbs, Thane and the city of Navi Mumbai. A total of around 167 species of birds, 45 species of fishes, 59 species of butterflies and 67 species of insects species have been recorded here, BNHS report on TCFS Management says.

The NatConnect Foundation welcomed the move and said its suggestion to conserve Panje wetland as a Ramsar property has been pending with the State Environment department. “We have written to the Chief Minister to expeditiously decide on the issue,” NatConnect Director B N Kumar said.

Among other key announcements, Manisha Patankar-Mhaiskar, Principal Secretary, Maharashtra Environment and Climate Change Department, said that the environment department will be setting up a task force to conduct a fresh exercise to identify, demarcate, and preserve wetlands across Maharashtra left out of coastal zones and inland areas.

“We will be looking at all the wetlands (even those that may have been left out) for our latest inventory in an attempt to protect as many wetlands as possible across Maharashtra. The minister is already planning to meet with collectors from all districts in the state to conduct a fresh exercise to identify and demarcate wetlands which are left out. We will be setting up a task force to get this done at the earliest,” said Mhaiskar.