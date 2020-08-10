Three of family killed as house collapses after heavy rain

Three members of a family, including a four-year-old child, were killed and one member was injured after their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 6 am when the four family members were sleeping in their one-room house located at their farm at Kanjipani village in Jambughoda taluka, Panchmahal Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said.

"The house collapsed due to heavy rains when the four family members were sleeping. Three of them died while one member escaped with minor injuries," she said.

The bodies were pulled out of the debris by a rescue team in an operation that lasted for about an hour, she said.

The deceased included a 70-year-old woman, her son and grandson, aged 40 and 4 years, respectively. The woman's other son, aged 35, received minor injuries, Patil said.