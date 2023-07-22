Torrential rains lash Gujarat, create havoc in Junagadh

Gujarat was pounded by heavy rains which caused flood-like situations in several cities and districts on Saturday. The situation was particularly alarming in Junagadh district where the torrential rains swept away cars, bikes and livestock like toys.

The state government in a release stated that over 250 people were evacuated from the affected areas. Two companies of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three companies of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched for rescue operations. The district administration issued alerts asking people to stay indoors.

Several video clips of cars, motorcycles and buffalos being swept away went viral on social media. The videos showed the water gushing through several residential societies with people screaming for help.

The heavy rains forced Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to cancel his events in Rajkot. He was to oversee preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rajkot. Patel held an emergency meet there and instructed officials to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Officials said that they were yet to assess the magnitude of damage and loss of life as they were busy carrying out rescue operations. So far, due to monsoon related incidents, at least ten people have died in the state.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for various districts till 24 July. The intensity is likely to reduce by 24 July.

The government stated that a total of 302 roads were blocked in various parts of the state while over 750 people were evacuated.