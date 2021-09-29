Tourists riding vehicles on Goa beaches to be booked

Tourists who ride two wheelers and cars on Goa's beaches will be booked, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Wednesday, after a video of tourists riding scooters on a public beach went viral on social media.

"Those who drive vehicles on the beaches will be punished. The police should file a case," Ajgaonkar told reporters at the state Secretariat.

Earlier on Wednesday, a video showing a group of tourists riding several scooters through the sea water along an unidentified beach in Goa went viral.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also warned of action against such misdemeanours by tourists.

"They should follow the law of the land. Again and again we have requested tourists (against such misdemeanours). If they do not listen we will have to take strict action," Sawant said.

Earlier this month, a 25-year-old tourist was arrested and later released on bail after he tried to drive his rented car along Morjim beach, before the car got stuck in the wet sand.

