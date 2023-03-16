Trap to ruin my political career: Devendra Fadnavis on bribery row

A day after Devendra Fadnavis’ banker-social activist wife Amruta Fadnavis lodged an FIR against a father-daughter duo for trying to bribe and blackmail her, the Mumbai Police swung into action even as the high-profile Deputy Chief Minister indicated a plot to target him politically.

The police have booked Aniksha, a designer, and her father Anil Jaisinghani, who is said to be a bookie.

The Jaisinghanis are residents of Ulhasnagar in the neighbouring Thane district.

The Malabar Hill police station of Mumbai has registered a case under Section 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with criminal conspiracy and Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to reports.

Aniksha, who had known Amruta for over 16 months now, tried to offer a bribe of Rs 1 crore to Amruta and blackmail her. She had further given Amruta, who also takes up social causes, some clothes and jewellery to be promoted at her shows.

After gaining Amruta’s trust, Aniksha offered to provide her with information on some bookies through which, she claimed, they could make money. She then directly offered Amruta Rs 1 crore to get her father off the hook in a police case.

Aniksha had allegedly also sent Amruta video clips, voice notes and several messages from an unknown number.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar raised the issue in the House after which Fadnavis responded and said that an inquiry has been ordered.

“The designer against whom the complaint has been filed hinted about her political connections and how she can get me into trouble if the cases against her absconding father were not withdrawn,” Fadnavis told the Assembly while making a detailed statement.