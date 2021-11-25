Two Bengaluru residents arrested in Goa raid; drugs worth Rs 6.85 lakh seized

Three persons, including two from Bengaluru, have been arrested in connection with a drug haul worth Rs 6.85 lakh at popular beach village of Morjim in North Goa on Thursday.

The drugs seized from the trio includes 33 ecstasy tablets worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 14 MDMA packets worth Rs 1.90 lakh, and marjiuana.

"All seized drugs are worth Rs 3.45 lakh in international market," according to police inspector in-charge of the Pernem police station Jivba Dalvi.

The three persons arrested in connection with the offence are Shabab Iliyas Khan (39) and Niyazuddin Kamaluddin (29), both from Bengaluru, while the third accused Imran Noor Mohammad (36) hails from Delhi.

All the three accused have been booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A), 22(C) r/w 29 of the NDPS act and are currently in police custody.

