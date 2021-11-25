Two Bengaluru residents arrested in Goa drugs raid

Two Bengaluru residents arrested in Goa raid; drugs worth Rs 6.85 lakh seized

The drugs seized includes 33 ecstasy tablets, 14 MDMA packets, and marjiuana

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Nov 25 2021, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 21:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Three persons, including two from Bengaluru, have been arrested in connection with a drug haul worth Rs 6.85 lakh at popular beach village of Morjim in North Goa on Thursday.

The drugs seized from the trio includes 33 ecstasy tablets worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 14 MDMA packets worth Rs 1.90 lakh, and marjiuana.

"All seized drugs are worth Rs 3.45 lakh in international market," according to police inspector in-charge of the Pernem police station Jivba Dalvi.

The three persons arrested in connection with the offence are Shabab Iliyas Khan (39) and Niyazuddin Kamaluddin (29), both from Bengaluru, while the third accused Imran Noor Mohammad (36) hails from Delhi.

All the three accused have been booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A), 22(C) r/w 29 of the NDPS act and are currently in police custody.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Drugs
Bengaluru
Arrest
Goa
India News
Narcotics

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Avenge dinosaurs': Musk on NASA's asteroid defence

'Avenge dinosaurs': Musk on NASA's asteroid defence

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

 