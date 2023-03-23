Two drunk flyers hurl abuses at IndiGo crew, arrested

Two drunk flyers onboard Dubai-Mumbai flight hurl abuses at IndiGo crew, arrested

They were returning after working for a year in the Gulf and started celebrating by consuming liquor

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 23 2023, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 10:25 ist
The duo has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (for endangering life and safety of others) and 21,22 and 25 of Aircraft Rules. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Two passengers on board a Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight were arrested for allegedly hurling abuses at crew and co-passengers in an inebriated condition, a police official said on Thursday.

They were placed under arrest after the flight landed in Mumbai on Wednesday and were granted bail by a court here, the official said. "The two accused are from Nalasopara in Palghar and Kolhapur. They were returning after working for a year in the Gulf and started celebrating by consuming liquor they had brought from a duty-free shop," he said.

Also Read | Flyer onboard Air India's London-Mumbai flight held for smoking in toilet, unruly behvaiour

"When co-flyers objected to the ruckus, the two abused them as well as the crew that intervened. One of them was drinking while walking down the aisle. The crew took away their bottles," the official added.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (for endangering life and safety of others) and 21,22 and 25 of Aircraft Rules, the Sahar police station official said.

As per officials, this is the seventh incident this year when a case has been filed for unruly behaviour by flyers. On March 11, a man was arrested for smoking in the lavatory and trying to open the emergency exit of a London-Mumbai flight.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mumbai
flight
Indigo

Related videos

What's Brewing

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

Chinese firm invents lockdown-inspired kissing machine

Chinese firm invents lockdown-inspired kissing machine

J&K doctors deliver baby during earthquake tremors

J&K doctors deliver baby during earthquake tremors

Assam: 819 new teacher posts for tea garden schools

Assam: 819 new teacher posts for tea garden schools

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting crypto

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting crypto

 