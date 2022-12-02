Two from Nepal held for raping Russian woman in Goa

According to the police, both the accused worked as room boys at the resort, where the victim was put up

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Dec 02 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 22:14 ist
Representative image. Credit; iStock Photo

Two people from Nepal were arrested in the popular beach village of Calangute in North Goa on Friday for the alleged rape of a Russian woman at a beach resort late on Thursday, police said.

Following a complaint filed by the victim, the accused, Sakil Ansari alias Salman (23) and Sahimuddin Ansari (22), both residents of Bardiya in Nepal, have been arrested.

According to the police, both the accused worked as room boys at the resort, where the victim was put up.

"Both the accused, who are room boys at the hotel in Calangute, raped the victim," a police officer said.

The accused are currently in police custody.

