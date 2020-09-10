Two journalists arrested for allegedly breaking into Uddhav Thackeray's farmhouse

Two reporters of Republic Media Network have been arrested for allegedly trespassing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s farmhouse at Khalapur in Raigad district.

According to Republic TV, reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade were on an assignment.

Based on the security guard's statement, police have filed a complaint under sections 452, 448, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

“The reporting team was following a journalistic lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad. In what is the biggest clampdown on the right to report, the Republic team was apprehended and thrown into jail for 4 days after making an enquiry with a security guard of a certain residence. We are shocked that the Republic team was denied any legal representation before being sent to 4 days of custody,” the channel said in a statement.

Meanwhile, RPI (A) president and union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, said: “Arresting the Republic reporter is not a good thing. I appeal to the Maharashtra Police that everyone has a right to speak as per Babasaheb Ambedkar’s constitution. This action is against the spirit of the Constitution.”