Two Savdhaan India, Crime Patrol actors arrested for theft

Two actors who had worked in crime-related TV shows – Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India were on Friday arrested in a case of theft in Mumbai.

The accused have been identified as Surabhi Shrivastav (25) and Mohsina Shaikh (19).

Both the female actors were going through a rough financial patch because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown which has hit the entertainment industry hard.

They were arrested in connection with the theft of Rs 3.28 lakh from the locker of a paying guest at Goregaon East locality of Mumbai.

Around some time, both the actors had gone to their friend at a posh building near the Royal Palm area in Aarey colony, who provides accommodation as paying guest. Later, the duo left the place.

While staying in the room as paying guests, they stole cash of Rs 3.28 lakh from the locker of a woman, who too was a paying guest.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Aarey police station.

Both of them were seen in the CCTV footage and picked up. They were grilled and admitted to the crime.