Uddhav faction slams PM's 'short-term politics' remark

Uddhav faction hits out at PM Modi's 'short-term politics' remark

The PM made the statement while addressing a gathering in Nagpur earlier in the day after launching and inaugurating projects worth Rs 75,000 crore

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 11 2022, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 18:59 ist

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on short-term politics not helping the country and questioned the manner in which the Bharatiya Janata Party formed a government with the faction led by Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra.

The PM made the statement while addressing a gathering in Nagpur earlier in the day after launching and inaugurating projects worth Rs 75,000 crore. He said the "country's development cannot take place through shortcut politics" and that "some political parties are trying to destroy the country's economy and people should expose such politicians and parties".

Read | PM should clarify his stand on Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, says Uddhav; defends collegium system

Terming the statement as "funny", Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said "short-term politics is is undermining the Constitution, the federal structure of the country, democracy and agencies to form illegal and unconstitutional government".

In a reference to the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government getting formed in June after a rebellion in the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit, she said, "You (BJP) could have waited for five years for elections and then got your majority. But what you have done is a result of short-term gains, short-term politics and short-sightedness that damages constitutional morality." She further claimed Maharashtra currently had a CM whose party was not even registered.

Post the split in the Shiv Sena, Shinde's faction is called 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena', while the one headed by Thackeray is called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Both groups have staked claim to being the original Shiv Sena and have sought the use of the party's name and symbol. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

UK govt defends royals after race row, documentary

UK govt defends royals after race row, documentary

Indian student leads ‘plogging’ missions to clean up UK

Indian student leads ‘plogging’ missions to clean up UK

'Drishyam 2' earns over Rs 200 crore in 23 days

'Drishyam 2' earns over Rs 200 crore in 23 days

'Joker' sequel starts filming, Joaquin's first look out

'Joker' sequel starts filming, Joaquin's first look out

Kolkata film festival to have retrospective on Big B

Kolkata film festival to have retrospective on Big B

100 years of legend Dilip Kumar

100 years of legend Dilip Kumar

NASA's moon capsule to splash down after record voyage

NASA's moon capsule to splash down after record voyage

How views from space have changed the way we view Earth

How views from space have changed the way we view Earth

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

 